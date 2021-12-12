Edappally underpass opened to traffic

Congress leader K.V. Thomas, Hibi Eden, MP, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, after the opening of the underpass at Edappally on Sunday

KOCHI

12 December 2021 23:55 IST

Signal lights to avoid traffic hold-ups to be installed soon

The long-awaited underpass at Edappally was opened to motorists on Sunday by Hibi Eden, MP.

Signal lights to avoid traffic hold-ups along the underpass that is 4 metres wide and 2.50 metres in height will shortly be installed, he said.

The need for an underpass arose after the railway gate was closed after the commissioning of the Edappally overbridge in 2012. This led to a wide extent of inhabited land being divided into two, with the result that residents were forced to travel long distances to reach the other side.

In 2017, Mr. Eden (who was then MLA), K.V. Thomas, MP, and P.T. Thomas, MLA, allotted ₹1.18 crore, ₹1 crore, and ₹1.25 crore for the construction of the underpass, from their constituency funds. However, adverse weather and the pandemic delayed the project.