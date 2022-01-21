Edappally to have two more flyovers

Road in front of mall to be merged with portion of footpath

Bottlenecked parts of Edappally Junction will be redeveloped, a pair of flyovers built and U-turns redeveloped to streamline traffic flow at the junction where NH 66 and NH 66 bypass meet NH 544, it was decided on Friday.

The process has begun as per directions of the Minister for Public Works Mohamed Riyas. Similarly, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the tender to widen NH 66 (Edappally-Kodungalloor stretch), Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said.

As per the plan, the two-lane road in front of Lulu Mall will be merged with a portion of the 2.10-m wide footpath to ensure smooth flow of vehicles. In addition, a pair of flyovers have been proposed (perpendicular to the existing four-lane flyover which failed to decongest the junction), NHAI officials said.

Likewise, the U-turn on the Kalamassery side at Edappally Junction will be relocated 60 metres towards Kalamassery to streamline vehicle flow.

Overbridges

Later, a review meeting of overbridges at Atlantis and Vaduthala was held. It was decided to complete land acquisition and kick-start their construction this year itself. The overbridge proposed by the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala(RBDCK) at Vathuruthy can be realised only if government agencies surrender their land,” Mayor M. Anilkumar said.