Edappally railway underpass to be opened on Dec. 11
Closure of railway gate created geographic division in area
The railway underpass at Edappally will be opened by Hibi Eden, MP, at 4 p.m. on December 11.
The closure of the railway gate when the overbridge was opened for traffic in 2012 practically created a geographic division in the neighbourhood, causing people to travel long distances to reach nearby places.
This gave rise to the demand for an underpass and in 2017-18, legislators Hibi Eden and P.T. Thomas granted ₹1.18 crore and ₹1.25 crore from development fund for the same. K.V. Thomas, who was MP, then, offered ₹1 crore.
The underpass has a height of 2.5 metres and width of 4 metres. T.J. Vinod, MLA, will preside over the inaugural event in which Mayor M. Anilkumar will take part.