Edappally railway underpass to be opened on Dec. 11

08 December 2021 01:21 IST

Closure of railway gate created geographic division in area

The railway underpass at Edappally will be opened by Hibi Eden, MP, at 4 p.m. on December 11.

The closure of the railway gate when the overbridge was opened for traffic in 2012 practically created a geographic division in the neighbourhood, causing people to travel long distances to reach nearby places.

This gave rise to the demand for an underpass and in 2017-18, legislators Hibi Eden and P.T. Thomas granted ₹1.18 crore and ₹1.25 crore from development fund for the same. K.V. Thomas, who was MP, then, offered ₹1 crore.

The underpass has a height of 2.5 metres and width of 4 metres. T.J. Vinod, MLA, will preside over the inaugural event in which Mayor M. Anilkumar will take part.