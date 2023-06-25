Edappally-Oberon Mall stretch to be six-laned

June 25, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KOCHI

The 700-metre Edappally-Oberon Mall stretch on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 bypass will be widened as a six-lane corridor, while a detailed project report (DPR) will shortly be readied to build an elevated national highway on the rest of the stretch up to Aroor, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said at a meeting held here on Saturday.

It had been reported in December 2022 that the NHAI was considering an eight-lane elevated highway on the 16-km NH 66 bypass, considering the frequent traffic hold-ups and the inordinate wait at the four signal junctions in the corridor. Innumerable U-turns, densely-populated residential zones and heavily built-up commercial establishments on either side posed a safety hazard to motorists and pedestrians.

The NHAI has already begun work to build a 15-km elevated highway on the Aroor-Thuravur NH 66 stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint inspection

On concerns and demands raised by local bodies regarding the ongoing widening of the Edappally-Muthakunnam stretch on NH 66, it was decided that officials of the NHAI and local bodies would conduct a joint inspection in the corridor. NHAI officials agreed to look into the demand for 14 (more) underpasses on the stretch.

People’s representatives from North Paravur, including Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan said several drains and canals got clogged after the highway level was raised as part of the six-laning work on the national highway.

Hibi Eden, MP, said there was delay in the NHAI issuing no-objection certificate to landowners to construct houses and other buildings beside the national highway. The others who attended the meeting included NHAI project director Ansul Sharma and Deputy Collector Usha Bindumol.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.