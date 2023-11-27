HamberMenu
Edappally-Muthakunnam corridor: Collector promises solution to grievances about NH 66 drains, service roads

November 27, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector N.S.K. Umesh visiting areas where NH 66 expansion work is in progress, on Monday.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh visiting areas where NH 66 expansion work is in progress, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With residents and others up in arms against the alleged unscientific construction of drains and service roads as part of widening the Edappally-Muthakunnam NH 66 corridor, a team led by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh inspected the stretch and took stock of works to widen the highway as a six-lane corridor.

They also heard grievances from residents and people’s representatives who also apprised them of the need for wider service roads that could cater for two-way traffic. Mr. Umesh assured them that a solution would be found at the earliest, amid fears that the height at which drains were being built would result in inundation of vulnerable areas on either side. He also directed National Highways Authority of India officials to take steps to lessen air pollution caused by construction works at Kuriyapilly Junction.

The team visited worksites at Varapuzha, Kottuvally, Alangad, North Paravur, Chittattukara, and Vadakkekara. They also inspected a labour camp. NHAI project director Anshul Sarma and North Paravur municipal chairperson Beena Sasidharan were present.

The highway stretch is expected to be widened by 2025. Protests had erupted since early this year, especially in areas which had been severely affected by the 2018 deluge. Residents and traders cited how constructing drains at a height would trigger flooding.

