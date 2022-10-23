Edappally accident: bus driver arrested

The driver of a private bus, which rammed a scooter at Edappally on Saturday, leading to the death of a 52-year-old woman and injuries to her daughter, was arrested on Sunday and charged under Section 304 of the IPC – culpable homicide not amounting to murder, a non-bailable offence.

Mohammed Fazeem, 22, of Kunnumpuram, Fort Kochi, was slapped with the charge considering the serious nature of the case and the frequent fatal incidents involving private buses in the city. The aim is to convey the message that there will be zero tolerance towards incidents of reckless driving, the police said.

Beena Varghese, 52, of Edappally had died after the bus that was operating along Fort Kochi-Aluva route rammed her scooter.