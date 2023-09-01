Edakochi sewage treatment plant project hits another roadblock as residents renew protest

September 01, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The proposed Edakochi sewage treatment plant (STP) has once again hit a roadblock as a section of residents renewed their opposition to the project.

Efforts by officials of the Kochi Corporation to convince the residents of the feasibility and safety aspects of the project failed as they boycotted a meeting convened on August 15. The residents also obstructed efforts by officials to carry out a soil test at the site of the proposed plant. Mayor M. Anilkumar had called a meeting of representatives of all political parties on August 2 as part of efforts to evolve a consensus on the project.

The ₹15.50-crore project, which was proposed to be set up using funds of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut), aimed at treating septage from the division at the plant. Waste water released from nearly 2,200 households in the area can be treated at the plant. The water treated at the plant could be reused, especially for construction purposes. Pipelines have to be laid at a distance of 20 km for connecting households to the plant. The Corporation had proposed to use 50 cents of the 3.5-acre holding it owned in the area for the project. It had offered to set apart the remaining area for the public.

The unreasonable resistance by the residents would eventually see the division and the region going out of the sanitation network of the city, said Mr. Anilkumar.

A majority of city areas will come under the sewage treatment network shortly, whereas Edakochi and adjoining areas will be left out if the opposition to the project continues. The civic body had been trying for long to reach a consensus on setting up the project. All possible steps had been undertaken to bring the residents on board, said the Mayor. He added that any delay in setting up the plant would expose the area and its residents to a host of health issues