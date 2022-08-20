Edachira apartment was a hub of narcotic activities, say police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi City police on Friday said the apartment where a youngster was found dead had witnessed consumption and peddling of drugs.

Speaking to reporters, District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju said people used to visit the apartment just to use drugs as if in a bar or restaurant. The body of Sajeev Krishna, 23, was found wrapped in a bedsheet and shoved into a duct on the 16th floor of the complex at Edachira near Kakkanad recently.

The key suspect, identified as Arshad, a resident of Payyoli in Kozhikode, who was arrested along with an accomplice in Kasaragod a day after the body was discovered, is likely to be brought here late on Friday night or Saturday. He was reportedly about to cross the border to Karnataka when he was nabbed. He was intercepted by the local police with narcotic substances following which a case was registered there leading to the delay in getting him transited to Kochi.

The police still have not ruled out the possibility of involvement of more persons, though it requires further interrogation of the suspect. Mr. Nagaraju said though a lot of people had been examined, the suspect needed to be interrogated in detail.

The police said they had found proof indicating destruction of evidence, and that a probe was on to find those who had abetted the crime. The suspect has allegedly admitted to the crime.

Mr. Nagaraju said everyone connected to the issue was under police observation and had been questioned. They will be further interrogated if needed.

He reiterated the need to be alert about the movement of strangers in apartment complexes. Mr. Nagaraju called for the maintenance of proper exit and entry registers and CCTV maintenance in apartment complexes. He said all Station House Officers were holding meetings with residents’ associations. Around 400 such meetings had been held this year alone. The aim of such meetings was to create awareness on prevention and surveillance, besides the need to ensure proper tenant-owner agreements.

In view of the gruesome incident, the police are planning to invoke abatement provisions against residents’ associations found wanting in maintaining standard security management despite repeated requests.