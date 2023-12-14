GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED to withdraw summons issued to Thomas Isaac and KIIFB, HC told

December 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it would withdraw the summons issued to former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) as part of its investigation into the issue of Masala bonds by the KIIFB.

Justice Devan Ramachandran disposed of the petitions filed by Dr. Isaac and K.M. Abraham, Chief Executive Officer, KIIFB , seeking to quash the summons, after recording the submissions made by the counsel for the ED.

The court had last time asked the ED whether it intended to withdraw the summons which also sought bank account details of the family members of Dr. Isaac.

The court, however, made it clear that it had not entered into the merits of the investigation carried out by the ED, including the issue whether the investigation should be continued or not and that all such issues were left open.

The court also observed that since the summons were to be withdrawn, the court did not not propose to consider the contentions that the ED’s actions were beyond the powers under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and other related statute, because as matters now stand, there does not appear to be any substance in the contention.

However, the petitioner were at liberty to do so as and when it becomes warranted in future.

The court also declined the plea by the counsel for KIIFB for prohibiting the ED from initiating any investigation into the issuance of Masala Bonds, on the ground that it was not aware whether the investigation was solely confined to the issue of Masala bonds or not.

The judge observed that even if the plea was acceded to, it would at the best only mean that ED cannot investigate the issue of Masala bonds by KIIFB, and it would not be possible to restrain the ED from initiating any other investigation into the suspicions of misuse.

As long as investigation was done based on a complaint or on the basis of valid or verifiable cause, it would certainly be impossible for any court to prohibit the ED from doing so, as long as they act within the parameters of law, the court added.

