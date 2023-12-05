HamberMenu
ED summons: Thomas Isaac, others file appeal in HC

December 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and others have filed an appeal before the Kerala High Court challenging the Single Judge’s order permitting the Enforcement Directorate to issue fresh summons to them in connection with the probe into masala bonds issued by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The petitioners including K. M. Abraham, CEO of the Board and Anie Jula Thomas, Joint Fund Manager of the Board, contended that the ED cannot issue summons to them under the Foreign Exchange Management Act as no proceedings were pending before any authority for the violation of any provisions of the Act.

B G. Hariundranath, the counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the Single Judge’s order was arbitrary and ought to be set aside. The petitioners also contended that any further actions by the ED should be stayed in the case till the High Court decides on the appeal filed by them. The protracted investigation by the agency had hit the welfare projects implemented by the Board and caused loss to the exchequer, they argued.

A Division Bench of the court headed by Chief Justice A. J. Desai will consider the case on Wednesday.

