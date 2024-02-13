GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED summons: Kerala HC adjourns plea of Thomas Isaac

February 13, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to February 13 the hearing on a writ petition filed by former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac challenging the fresh summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into the issue of Masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). When the petition came up before Justice Devan Ramachandran, counsel for Dr. Isaac submitted that the former Finance Minister had been asked to appear before the ED on February 13. He sought an order to defer the appearance of the petitioner before the ED. The court said the petitioner could choose whether he should appear or not before the ED. The court would take a call on the issues relating to the summons on February 13, court added.

