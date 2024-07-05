ED summons illegal, Isaac tells HC

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac reiterated before the High Court that the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations in the floating of Masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) does not satisfy the requirements of law and therefore is illegal.

The submission was made by the counsel for Dr. Isaac during the hearing on the petitions filed by him and KIIFB challenging the ED summons. The counsel for Dr. Isaac submitted that the summons was issued without any application of mind. The ED had been conducting a roving inquiry. Despite conducting a preliminary investigation for three years, the ED could not establish that there was any violation of provisions under FEMA. The ED had not stated the reasons for issuing summons. The ED’s action was beyond the jurisdiction and the scope of inquiry contemplated under FEMA, counsel submitted.

