ED serves notice on Kerala Congress chief Sudhakaran in Monson case

August 14, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran to be present before its officials on August 18 in connection with the financial fraud allegedly committed by self-styled antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The agency is also understood to have served notice on senior police officer G. Lakshman and former police officer S. Surendran. Mr. Lakshman and Mr. Surendran will be interrogated ahead of Mr. Sudhakaran. The ED is reportedly probing the money laundering aspects in the case against Monson.

Mr. Sudhakaran confirmed that the ED had served him a notice. A formal notice asking to appear before the agency was received on Sunday afternoon. A decision on appearing before the agency would be taken on Monday, he said.

Complaints

The State Crime Branch booked a case following complaints by a few persons that they had handed over large sums of money to Monson on the basis of the assurances given by the three. The Crime Branch is looking into the complaints of financial fraud in the case.

Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Lakshman had secured anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court following the Crime Branch investigation. Incidentally, the Crime Branch had arrested Mr. Sudhakaran, who was arraigned as the second accused in the case, in June after interrogating him for around eight hours at its Kalamassery office. He was then released on bail.

The petitioners alleged that they paid Monson around ₹25 lakh at his house in Kaloor in the presence of Mr. Sudhakaran. The arragning of Mr. Sudhakaran in a cheating case along with Monson had put the State unit of the Congress in a fix. The Congress views the case against Mr. Sudhakaran as a ploy of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to target its leaders.

