ED sends another summon to Thomas Isaac

August 04, 2022 07:00 IST

The former Finance Minister had maintained that he had other important things to attend than be present before the agency

The Directorate of Enforcement has issued another notice to former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac to appear before it in connection with the financial transactions of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board during the tenure of the previous Left Democratic Front government.

The agency has asked him to be present at its Kochi office on August 11.

The agency had served the first notice to Dr. Isaac in July this year.

Dr. Isaac had earlier refused the earlier notice of the agency to be present at its office for interrogation. The former Finance Minister had maintained that he had other important things to attend than be present before the agency. Last time, Dr. Isaac had taken the position that the CPI (M) will decide on what to do regarding the notice.

This time, the agency is understood to have emailed the summons to Dr. Isaac, a central committee member of the CPI (M). Dr. Isaac was not available for comments.