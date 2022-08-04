Kochi

ED sends another summon to Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister K.M. Thomas Isaac. File | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou
Special Correspondent Kochi August 04, 2022 07:00 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 04:55 IST

The Directorate of Enforcement has issued another notice to former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac to appear before it in connection with the financial transactions of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board during the tenure of the previous Left Democratic Front government.

The agency has asked him to be present at its Kochi office on August 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The agency had served the first notice to Dr. Isaac in July this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Isaac had earlier refused the earlier notice of the agency to be present at its office for interrogation. The former Finance Minister had maintained that he had other important things to attend than be present before the agency. Last time, Dr. Isaac had taken the position that the CPI (M) will decide on what to do regarding the notice.

This time, the agency is understood to have emailed the summons to Dr. Isaac, a central committee member of the CPI (M). Dr. Isaac was not available for comments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Kochi
Kerala
Read more...