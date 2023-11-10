ED seeks court’s nod for supplying soft copies of documents to accused in Karuvannur case

November 10, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has moved the special court trying the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam case to allow it to furnish soft copies of the complaint and the copies of the documents to the 55 accused in the case.

It will be practically impossible to furnish the hard copies of documents and the complaint, which runs into 26,000 pages to the accused. It would cost ₹12 lakh and require 13 lakh sheets of paper to provide them the hard copies, M. J. Santhosh, special public prosecutor for the ED informed the court.

The agency has submitted 55 sets of final complaints and related documents in pen drives to the court to be supplied to the accused.

The accused has the fundamental right to get copies of documents to be relied upon by the prosecution during the trial.

However, it has not been insisted in any of the laws that hard copies of documents shall be supplied to the accused. The documents are supplied to the accused to give adequate notice to them on the material to be used against them so that they will not be prejudiced during trial, the lawyer contended.

Every accused may not require every copy of the documents produced by the prosecution. If the court directs to serve the hard copy of each document to each of the accused, it will require more than 13 lakh sheets of paper. It would go light on the environment if the accused individually take the copies of documents required for them to defend the case, and save hundreds of trees from being axed for producing paper, he argued.