June 26, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - KOCHI:

The officials of the Directorate of Enforcement conducted searches at the offices and residence of Mohammed Faisal, MP of Lakshadweep on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Raids were also conducted at the New Delhi office of Mr. Faisal. The residence and office of a person associated with Mr. Faisal was also inspected on the day.

The agency is investigating a case against Mr. Faisal for the violations of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.