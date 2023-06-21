ED raids firms for illegal forex dealings and halwala trade

June 21, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement has seized foreign currencies worth ₹1.5 crore and unaccounted Indian rupee of value ₹1.4 crore from hawala operators and illegal foreign exchange dealers in Kerala.

The seizures were made following raids conducted at 14 locations in Kerala as part of an investigation against the network of hawala operators and illegal forex dealers, said a communication issued by the agency.

The raids were conducted following the information that hawala operations were being conducted in different areas under the guise of forex money exchange, gifts shops, textiles, jewel shops and ready-made garment shops, it said.

The investigation agency has named Suresh Forex, Ettumanoor Forex, Dubai Forex, Sangeetha Foreign Exchange, Crescent Trading, Hana Trading and Fornas Forex Pvt Ltd and their key managerial persons as the key players in the Hawala network.

Searches revealed that those associated with the firms had illegally transacted foreign currencies and were also involved in arranging cross-border payments to Dubai, the USA and Canada through hawala routes by bypassing the legal banking channels. The operators of these firms admitted the illegal forex dealings without taking KYC or issuing bills. The voice memos and WhatsApp conversations retrieved from the devices of these persons revealed the modus operandi of the hawala operations, the communication said.

Data retrieved from mobile phones and electronic devices, which were seized during the searches, were being analysed with the help of forensic experts for further operational analysis and to identify the larger racket of cross-border hawala and the beneficiaries, the communication said.

