Kochi

ED raids chamber of commerce office

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the office of the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the management of funds related to the Kerala Trade Centre at Marine Drive.

The allegation was that a few former office bearers of the chamber had misappropriated funds to the tune of ₹26 crore. The funds were allegedly diverted to foreign countries. The present office bearers of the chamber had complained to the authorities about the alleged financial mismanagement, said Biju Ramesh, chairman of the chamber.


