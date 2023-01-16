ED quizzes Nilambur MLA P.V. Anwar on cheating complaint

January 16, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Nilambur MLA P.V Anwar in connection with a case related to the alleged cheating of an expatriate by offering him a 10% share in a non-existent quarry at Belthangady in Karnataka.

He arrived at the ED office here in the evening and the interrogation was progressing at the time of filing of this report.

Salim Naduthodi of Pattarkadavu, Malappuram, had alleged in his complaint that Anwar had offered 10% share in a crusher unit that was valued around ₹5 crore. The MLA reportedly offered him monthly returns for his investment. He allegedly paid ₹50 lakh to Mr. Anwar as part of the deal in 2011. Five years later, he realised that the MLA had cheated him as there was no such quarry.

Though he filed a complaint before Malappuram police in 2017, no case was registered and he later approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Manjeri, that directed the police to conduct an investigation after registering a case against Mr. Anwar.

Documents submitted

The Central agency has registered a case against the MLA under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the first information report filed by the police. It had recorded the statement of Salim and Kasaragod native Ibrahim in July 2022 as part of the probe. The complainant had submitted documents related to the bank transactions as evidence for handing over the money to Mr. Anwar. The interrogation is expected to continue in the coming days.