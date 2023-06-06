ADVERTISEMENT

ED questions V.S. Sivakumar

June 06, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Health Minister V.S. Sivakumar was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an alleged wealth amassment case, on Tuesday.

The agency sought information on financial transactions and asset details. The session lasted for two hours.

The ED had interrogated Mr. Sivakumar in 2021 and collected some documents from him. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had earlier booked a case against the Congress leader for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

