ED questions U.V. Jose, former LIFE Mission CEO

February 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

U.V. Jose, the former Chief Executive Officer of LIFE Mission, was interrogated by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday. He turned up at the office of the investigation agency around 10. am on the day. The interrogation assumes significance in the wake of the arrest of M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, a few days ago.

The former bureaucrat was arrested for allegedly receiving bribes from Unitac Builders, the agency which was selected for constructing the housing complex for the Mission at Wadakkanchery. The ED had noted that the money that was found in the bank locker of Swapna Suresh, another accused in the case booked by ED for money laundering, was the bribe meant for Mr. Sivasankar.

Mr. Sivasankar, who is in the custody of the agency, will be produced before the court on Monday afternoon.