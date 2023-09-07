ED questions two CPI(M) councillors in Karuvannur bank fraud case

September 07, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement has extended its investigation in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank money laundering case to two more CPI(M) leaders from Thrissur district.

The agency on Thursday questioned P. R. Aravindakshan, CPI(M) councillor and Health Standing Committee chairman of the Wadakkanchery municipality. It also summoned Anoop Davis Cada, CPI(M) councillor representing the Aranattukara division of the Thrissur Corporation, to its Kochi office on the day.

The interrogation of the two young CPI(M) leaders came ahead of the questioning of A.C. Moideen, CPI(M) State committee member and former Minister for Local Self-Governments in the previous Left Democratic Front government.

Mr. Moideen, who skipped two earlier notices for appearance before the agency, is expected to turn up at the Kochi office of the investigation agency on September 11.

The ED had earlier arrested P. Satheeshkumar and P.P. Kiran, who it described as beneficiaries of illegally sanctioned loans. Several loans were disbursed in violation of the rules and procedures. Title deeds of properties of several persons were illegally used without their knowledge for securing loans, according to ED officials.

The agency, in an official communication, said many benami loans were disbursed on the instructions of Mr. Moideen.

It had also raided the residence and offices of Mr. Kiran, C.M. Rahim, M.K. Shiju, Mr. Moideen and Mr. Satheeshkumar. It had also frozen the bank accounts and fixed deposits of Mr. Moideen and his wife following the raids.