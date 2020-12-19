Kochi

ED questions Raveendran

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned C.M. Raveendran, additional private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here for nearly 12 hours on Friday as part of its probe into the money-laundering angle in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

The agency had quizzed him for nearly 13 hours on Thursday. Mr. Raveendran had failed to turn up before the investigating officials on three previous occasions citing health reasons. The agency has asked Mr. Raveendran to appear before it again on Monday.

Even though the investigating team remained tight-lipped on Mr. Raveendran’s role in the case, it is learnt that they are keen to probe his role in the allotment and funding for some of the flagship projects initiated by the Information Technology Department.

The agency will also investigate whether he had any links with Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case. It is also probing the alleged benami investments of Mr. Raveendran in some of the business establishments.

