April 11, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Prominent businessman Gokulam Gopalan was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. Mr. Gopalan, who arrived at the Kochi office of the investigation agency in the morning hours, left the office by around 8 p.m. The agency had earlier reportedly questioned Mr. Gopalan following an investigation by the Income Tax department, sources said.