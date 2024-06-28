ADVERTISEMENT

ED probe into CMRL payout essential, HC told

Published - June 28, 2024 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that a further investigation into the alleged payout by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to the now defunct IT firm owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena is required as the the findings of the Income Tax department has disclosed cognizable offences.

The submission was made by the ED counsel when a petition filed by the CMRL and its officials seeking to quash the ED case and summons issued to them came up for hearing.

Counsel for the ED submitted that the CMRL’s contention that in the light of the commencement of an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and under Section 212 (2) of the Companies Act, the proceedings under PMLO could not be initiated was baseless. It could carry out its own investigation into the allegations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US