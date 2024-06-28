GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED probe into CMRL payout essential, HC told

Published - June 28, 2024 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that a further investigation into the alleged payout by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to the now defunct IT firm owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena is required as the the findings of the Income Tax department has disclosed cognizable offences.

The submission was made by the ED counsel when a petition filed by the CMRL and its officials seeking to quash the ED case and summons issued to them came up for hearing.

Counsel for the ED submitted that the CMRL’s contention that in the light of the commencement of an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and under Section 212 (2) of the Companies Act, the proceedings under PMLO could not be initiated was baseless. It could carry out its own investigation into the allegations.

