HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED opposes Crime Branch plea to allow seizure of documents in Karuvannur cooperative bank case

November 09, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has objected to the State Crime Branch (CB) plea seeking permission to seize the documents in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank to effectively complete the investigation in the case.

The ED stated before the court that the CB had ample opportunities to seize the documents from the bank, and its investigation was on the right track. The ED said it seized the documents in accordance with law and the CB had no authority to seek the original documents.

Many “unfortunate depositors are still begging for the piece-meal withdrawal of their hard-earned money from society,” it stated before the court.

The ED informed the court that investigations against 55 people had been completed. The original documents were in the trial against the accused. No law permits a court to direct an investigation agency to produce the seized documents and allow another agency to seize it from the court. Hence, the CB application is not a maintainable one and liable to be dismissed, it argued.

The CB can approach the proper forum through proper application to get the copy of documents required for the completion of its investigation. The ED is ready to support the CB investigation through proper channels, the agency stated before the court.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.