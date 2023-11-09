ED opposes Crime Branch plea to allow seizure of documents in Karuvannur cooperative bank case

November 09, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has objected to the State Crime Branch (CB) plea seeking permission to seize the documents in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank to effectively complete the investigation in the case.

The ED stated before the court that the CB had ample opportunities to seize the documents from the bank, and its investigation was on the right track. The ED said it seized the documents in accordance with law and the CB had no authority to seek the original documents.

Many “unfortunate depositors are still begging for the piece-meal withdrawal of their hard-earned money from society,” it stated before the court.

The ED informed the court that investigations against 55 people had been completed. The original documents were in the trial against the accused. No law permits a court to direct an investigation agency to produce the seized documents and allow another agency to seize it from the court. Hence, the CB application is not a maintainable one and liable to be dismissed, it argued.

The CB can approach the proper forum through proper application to get the copy of documents required for the completion of its investigation. The ED is ready to support the CB investigation through proper channels, the agency stated before the court.