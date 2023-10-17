ED opposes Aravindakshan’s bail plea

October 17, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED0 reiterated its allegation that CPI(M) councillor K.P. Aravindakshan had serious involvement in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam.

Opposing the bail application moved by Mr. Aravindakshan on Tuesday in the Special Court for trying the offences booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the investigation agency alleged that Mr. Aravindakshan had received money from P. Satheeshkumar, the first accused in the case, which was the proceeds of the crime. The agency also alleged that Mr Aravindakshan had layered the money he received from Mr. Satheeshkumar, who was earlier arrested in the case.

However, K. Viswan, the counsel for Mr. Aravindakshan argued that the ED was carrying out a calculated and unfair investigation with a political motive. The investigation was aimed at wreaking havoc in the cooperative sector of the State. The ED attempted to mislead the court by making a statement that a transaction of ₹63 lakh was seen reflected in the bank account of the mother of Mr. Aravindakshan though the account belonged to another person unrelated to him, the lawyer argued.

Incidentally, the agency had on Tuesday questioned a few people, including some cooperative bank officials, to get clarity on the transaction.

The counsel stated that Mr. Aravindakshan had been cooperating with the investigation. He had appeared before the agency for investigation even on the day of his daughter’s marriage was fixed.

On the allegation that Mr. Aravindakshan had received the proceeds of the crime, the counsel contended that Mr. Satheeshkumar had several avocations, including money lending and real estate business, and hence it was difficult to discern the source of money, which was transferred to him, he contended.

The lawyer sought time to respond to the ED’s allegation that Mr. Aravindakshan had an account with a public sector bank in which a transaction to the tune of Rs. 15 lakh was seen reflected.

The case has been posted on October 19.

