March 30, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Saji Basheer, former managing director of Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC), and two of his family members in an alleged corruption case. The three were questioned at the Kochi office of the agency from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day.