ED Kochi unit attaches assets of former Naval Base chief engineer, others

Rakesh Kumar Garg allegedly collected 1% of tender value from contractors for awarding works

The Kochi unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth ₹7.47 crore in a CBI case against Rakesh Kumar Garg, former Chief Engineer (Naval Works), Military Engineer Services (MES), Katari Bagh, Naval Base, Kochi.

They include cash worth ₹4,01 crore, and 6.63 kg of fine gold valued at approximately ₹3.45 crore, from Rakesh Kumar Garg, Sanjeev Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal.

The ED initiated investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on an FIR under Section 120B of IPC r/w Sections 7, 8, 10 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988, registered by CBI, AC-1, New Delhi, in 2018 against Rakesh Kumar Garg, Pushkar Bhasin, Praful Jain, Kanav Khanna, Sanjeev Khanna, Subodh Jain, Chanchal Jain and other unknown public servants and private persons.

It was alleged that Rakesh Kumar Garg, who was posted as Chief Engineer (Naval Works), Military Engineer Services (MES), at Katari Bagh, Naval Base, Kochi, since 2017, had indulged in corrupt practices by way of demanding and collecting illegal gratification of 1% of the tender value from contractors, for issuing various civil contracts in the Naval Base. A probe under PMLA 2002 revealed that Rajesh Kumar Garg, Kanav Khanna, Sanjeev Khanna, and Sanjeev Aggarwal had by commission of ‘scheduled offence’ and other offences relatable to the ‘scheduled offence’, derived the proceeds of crime in the form of the said cash and gold. Further investigation is in progress.