ED issues memo to M. K. Kannan to produce documents

October 05, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement issued a memo to CPI (M) leader M. K. Kannan asking him to produce a set of documents, which he had reportedly offered to share with the investigation agency probing the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud case.

The agency had reportedly asked for the details of Income Tax returns filed, the bank transaction details and the title deeds of properties owned by him and his immediate relatives. The memo was issued as Mr. Kannan failed to produce the documents as promised earlier, according to sources.

The details of the landed property are sought in cases booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as it is one way of parking illegal money.

Though a person had produced a few documents before the agency on Thursday, as instructed by Mr. Kannan, the documents sought by the agency were not in the lot. The agency had also asked the Thrissur Service Cooperative Bank, which is headed by Mr. Kannan, to provide the details of the loans sanctioned by it over a period of time. The agency suspects that several loans for huge amounts were disbursed by the bank in violation of its rules and procedures. The details of the Non-Performing Assets of the bank have also been sought, sources said.

The agency had questioned Mr. Kannan on three occasions earlier. He is likely to be grilled again shortly.

