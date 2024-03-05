ED issues fresh summons to Thomas Isaac

March 05, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac asking him to appear before the investigators at its Kochi office on March 12 in connection with the investigation into the issue of Masala bonds by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Mr. Isaac had not turned despite earlier summons by the agency asking him to appear for interrogation. The ED suspects that funds were raised and utilised in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The former Finance Minister had opposed the agency move by terming the issue of summons as illegal and arbitrary.

The Kerala High Court had on February 16 sought the views of Mr. Isaac and K.M. Abraham, Chief Executive Officer of KIIFB to the court’s suggestion to honour the summons issued by the ED asking them to appear before it in connection with the probe. When the petitions challenging the summons came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran had suggested that they cooperate with the summons once and if they were willing to cooperate, the questioning would be done under the complete control and gaze of the court. There would not be any arrest or intimidation by the ED officials. It would be only for the purpose of gathering facts by the ED, he stated.

