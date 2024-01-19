ED issues fresh notice to Isaac on KIIFB fund utilisation

January 19, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a fresh summons to former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac asking him to appear before the investigators at its Kochi office on January 22. Though the ED had earlier issued a summons asking him to appear for interrogation regarding the utilisation of funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), Dr. Isaac had not turned up.

The ED suspects that funds were raised and utilised in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. Incidentally, the ED had earlier withdrawn the summons issued to KIIFB officials and Dr. Isaac regarding the alleged violation of rules after the latter challenged it before the Kerala High Court.