HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

ED interrogates Moideen for over 10 hours in Karuvannur bank scam

September 11, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate grilled former State Minister and CPI(M) leader A.C. Moideen in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam for over 10 hours on Monday.

Mr. Moideen, who had skipped the two summons issued by the agency to question him in the case earlier, appeared at the Kochi office of the ED around 11 a.m. on the day. He left the office late in the night.

The investigation agency had earlier stated that many illegal loans were issued by the bank on instructions from Mr. Moideen. The ED suspected that P. Satheesh Kumar, one of the accused in the case and an alleged illegal moneylender, was the benami of Mr. Moideen. The preliminary estimate of the agency is that around ₹350 crore was siphoned off from the bank. A large number of depositors had lost money as the bank had run into trouble.

The agency may question a former Member of Parliament of the CPI(M) following the statements of some of the accused in the case. The ED had earlier quizzed a few civic representatives of the party.

The political circles are closely watching the developments as the outcome will leave a huge impact on State politics. The Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have already sharpened criticism against the CPI(M) over the alleged involvement of the party leaders in the scam and the alleged attempts to brush the scam under the carpet.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.