ED interrogates Moideen for over 10 hours in Karuvannur bank scam

September 11, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate grilled former State Minister and CPI(M) leader A.C. Moideen in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam for over 10 hours on Monday.

Mr. Moideen, who had skipped the two summons issued by the agency to question him in the case earlier, appeared at the Kochi office of the ED around 11 a.m. on the day. He left the office late in the night.

The investigation agency had earlier stated that many illegal loans were issued by the bank on instructions from Mr. Moideen. The ED suspected that P. Satheesh Kumar, one of the accused in the case and an alleged illegal moneylender, was the benami of Mr. Moideen. The preliminary estimate of the agency is that around ₹350 crore was siphoned off from the bank. A large number of depositors had lost money as the bank had run into trouble.

The agency may question a former Member of Parliament of the CPI(M) following the statements of some of the accused in the case. The ED had earlier quizzed a few civic representatives of the party.

The political circles are closely watching the developments as the outcome will leave a huge impact on State politics. The Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have already sharpened criticism against the CPI(M) over the alleged involvement of the party leaders in the scam and the alleged attempts to brush the scam under the carpet.