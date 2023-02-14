HamberMenu
ED grills Sivasankar

February 14, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday.

The interrogation that began in the morning hours continued for over 10 hours. The agency had earlier arrested Mr. Sivasankar in connection with the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case. The former bureaucrat had later secured bail from the court.

The other accused in the gold smuggling case including Swapna Suresh were also arraigned as the accused along with Mr. Sivasankar in the money-laundering case booked in connection with the smuggling case.

