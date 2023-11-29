ED grills Gokulam Gopalan in Karuvannur bank case

November 29, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement on Wednesday interrogated businessman Gokulam Gopalan in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud case. The investigation agency suspects that some of the accused in the case, who were booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, had made cash deposits with the financial institution run by him. The ED had grilled him in a different case four months ago. Mr. Gopalan has been asked to again appear before the agency on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Special Court rejected the bail plea of P. Satheesh Kumar, the first accused in the case. The agency had canvassed against releasing him on bail. It argued before the court that releasing him on bail would derail the investigation. The agency apprehended that he may influence the witnesses in the case, if released.