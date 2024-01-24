ED grills Bineesh Kodiyeri

January 24, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of the late CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was quizzed through the day by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the grilling was in connection with alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. Mr. Kodiyeri turned up at the ED office at around 11 a.m. and his interrogation was yet to be concluded. It is learnt that the agency had questioned Mr. Kodiyeri in the same case once in the past.

The case was reportedly registered in the immediate aftermath of his arrest in a drug case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru. Later, he was also arrested by ED Bengaluru on a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

