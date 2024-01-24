ADVERTISEMENT

ED grills Bineesh Kodiyeri

January 24, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of the late CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was quizzed through the day by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the grilling was in connection with alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. Mr. Kodiyeri turned up at the ED office at around 11 a.m. and his interrogation was yet to be concluded. It is learnt that the agency had questioned Mr. Kodiyeri in the same case once in the past.

The case was reportedly registered in the immediate aftermath of his arrest in a drug case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru. Later, he was also arrested by ED Bengaluru on a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US