KOCHI

28 December 2021 22:44 IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday interrogated actor Sruthi Lakshmi in connection with the cheating cases against the alleged fraudster Monson Mavunkal.

The actor was summoned to the ED office in the city following her alleged financial dealings with Monson. Her pictures of attending a function at Monson’s house had found its way to the social media.

Advertising

Advertising