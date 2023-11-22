ED gets two-day custody of Bhasurangan, son in Kandala bank fraud case

November 22, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Wednesday sent N. Bhasurangan, expelled leader of Communist Party of India (CPI) and his son Akhiljith to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for two days in connection with the multi-crore scam at the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank.

The custody application was granted after the agency submitted that Mr. Bhasurangan, former president of the bank, is highly influential and he may destroy the evidence. The accused had to be confronted with the voluminous documents seized as part of the probe. His custody was also crucial in ascertaining the modus operandi employed to siphon off crores from the bank, it said. The ED had arrested the father-son duo on Wednesday night.

The Central agency found that dubious loans were granted to Mr. Bhasurangan’s relatives and friends, who are to be interrogated as part of the case. It was found that multiple loans for personal and business purposes were granted by mortgaging the same property multiple times. The initial probe revealed that loans were sanctioned to a dairy society, which was also headed by the ousted CPI leader.

The defence counsel did not contest ED’s custody application, though he submitted that the two-day custody period was not required, as the accused were questioned multiple times. However, the court granted custody of the accused persons to ED till Friday evening. The agency suspected that around ₹200 crore may have been swindled from the bank, though the Cooperative department estimated that it will be over ₹100 crore.

