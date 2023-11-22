HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED gets two-day custody of Bhasurangan, son in Kandala bank fraud case

The Central agency found that dubious loans were granted to Mr. Bhasurangan’s relatives and friends, who are to be interrogated as part of the case.

November 22, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Expelled CPI leader N. Bhasurangan being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged cooperative bank fraud case, in Kochi, on Wednesday.

Expelled CPI leader N. Bhasurangan being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged cooperative bank fraud case, in Kochi, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Wednesday sent N. Bhasurangan, expelled leader of Communist Party of India (CPI) and his son Akhiljith to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for two days in connection with the multi-crore scam at the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank.

The custody application was granted after the agency submitted that Mr. Bhasurangan, former president of the bank, is highly influential and he may destroy the evidence. The accused had to be confronted with the voluminous documents seized as part of the probe. His custody was also crucial in ascertaining the modus operandi employed to siphon off crores from the bank, it said. The ED had arrested the father-son duo on Wednesday night.

The Central agency found that dubious loans were granted to Mr. Bhasurangan’s relatives and friends, who are to be interrogated as part of the case. It was found that multiple loans for personal and business purposes were granted by mortgaging the same property multiple times. The initial probe revealed that loans were sanctioned to a dairy society, which was also headed by the ousted CPI leader.

The defence counsel did not contest ED’s custody application, though he submitted that the two-day custody period was not required, as the accused were questioned multiple times. However, the court granted custody of the accused persons to ED till Friday evening. The agency suspected that around ₹200 crore may have been swindled from the bank, though the Cooperative department estimated that it will be over ₹100 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.