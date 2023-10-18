ED freezes bank accounts of GIPL in Paliyekkara toll fraud case

October 18, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has ordered the freezing of ₹125.21-crore bank balance and fixed deposits of Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited (GIPL) in Kolkata on charges of alleged embezzlement of funds of the National Highways Authority of India in connection with the Paliyekkara toll fraud case.

The agency had on Monday carried out search operations on the office premises of Bharat Road Network Limited in Kolkata and GIPL in Thrissur and Kolkata and KMC Constructions Ltd (KMCCL) in Hyderabad.

The agency booked the case following a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation invoking the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act against GIPL and others alleging that the company and its then director Vikram Reddy had entered into a criminal conspiracy with some unknown officials of the NHAI, Palakkad, on the execution of a work related to two sections of National Highway 47 from 2006 to 2016.

The agency had alleged that the accused had cheated the authority to the tune of about ₹102.44 crore.

The ED alleged that GIPL and its subcontractor KMCCL colluded with officials of the NHAI and others and fraudulently obtained the completion certificate of the road project and started collecting toll from the general public.

Investigation also revealed that the company had illegally generated revenue from letting out the advertisement space without completing the construction of the bus bays. The accused derived undue benefit of ₹125.21 crore, which was the value of the work that was not executed, said a communication.

GIPL invested the money collected from the toll in mutual funds without remitting the cost of work which was not completed. KMCCL sold its 51% share in GIPL to Bharat Road Network Limited without any proper valuation and obtaining necessary approval from the NHAI as per the contract terms, the communication said.

The ED also ordered the freezing of ₹1.37-crore bank balance of KMCCL, the communication added.

