ED files third charge sheet in gold smuggling case

June 06, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a third charge sheet in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case. The charge sheet was filed following the arrest of K.T. Ramees, the alleged kingpin of the gold smuggling syndicate, a communication from the agency said.

Mr. Ramees, who was arrested in April this year, had divulged the names of people involved in gold smuggling, including persons from Dubai, and also names of some of the beneficiaries.

Investigations revealed that 27 persons were found to be involved in the offence of money laundering. The accused were also charge-sheeted, the communication said. A provisional attachment of movable and immovable properties worth ₹4.65 crore was also issued, it said.

The agency had earlier arrested P.S. Sarith, Sandeep Nair, M. Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh in the case and provisionally attached various movable properties worth ₹16.80 crore, the communication said.