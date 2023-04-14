ADVERTISEMENT

ED files final complaint in LIFE Mission case

April 14, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its final complaint (akin to chargesheet) in the LIFE Mission case at a Special Court here on Friday. M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, has been arraigned as an accused in the case. Besides Mr. Sivasankar, the agency had earlier arrested Santhosh Eapen, the managing director of Unitac Ltd., the firm which was awarded the contract for constructing the dwelling units for the flood victims at Wadakkanchery.

The High Court, which denied Mr. Sivasankar bail in the case recently, had asked the ED why it had not arrested Swapna Suresh, who was also involved in the case. The ED case is that the accused had collected bribes from the builder, who was supposed to construct the units, using the funds of Red Crescent, a foreign donor agency. The ED said that the ₹1 crore it had found in the bank locker of Swapna was the bribe for Mr. Sivasankar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US