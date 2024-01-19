ADVERTISEMENT

ED files final complaint in Kandala bank loan fraud case

January 19, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday arraigned N. Bhasurangan and four of his family members as the accused in the final complaint of the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank loan scam case.

While Mr. Bhasurangan was named as the first accused in the final complaint filed before the Special Court on Friday, his son Akhiljith was named as the second accused and his wife the third accused.

The investigation agency has listed Mr. Bhasurangan’s daughter as the fourth accused and his son-in-law as the sixth accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED case is that the family members together had defaulted an amount of ₹3.22 crore, which was fraudulently secured from the bank by pledging two properties. While his wife, daughter and son-in-law were the loanees on records, the loan amount was found credited to the account of Mr. Bhasurangan and Mr. Akhiljith, according to the final complaint.

The bail pleas of Mr. Bhasurangan and Mr. Akhiljith will come up before the court on January 24. The investigation into the other financial frauds allegedly committed by Mr. Bhasurangan was progressing. Supplementary complaints will be filed on those cases after completing the investigation, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US