ED files final complaint in Kandala bank loan fraud case

January 19, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday arraigned N. Bhasurangan and four of his family members as the accused in the final complaint of the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank loan scam case.

While Mr. Bhasurangan was named as the first accused in the final complaint filed before the Special Court on Friday, his son Akhiljith was named as the second accused and his wife the third accused.

The investigation agency has listed Mr. Bhasurangan’s daughter as the fourth accused and his son-in-law as the sixth accused.

The ED case is that the family members together had defaulted an amount of ₹3.22 crore, which was fraudulently secured from the bank by pledging two properties. While his wife, daughter and son-in-law were the loanees on records, the loan amount was found credited to the account of Mr. Bhasurangan and Mr. Akhiljith, according to the final complaint.

The bail pleas of Mr. Bhasurangan and Mr. Akhiljith will come up before the court on January 24. The investigation into the other financial frauds allegedly committed by Mr. Bhasurangan was progressing. Supplementary complaints will be filed on those cases after completing the investigation, sources said.