ED can proceed with probe in money laundering case against Ebrahim Kunju: HC

April 12, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday clarified that the Enforcement Directorate can proceed with the investigation independently in a money laundering case registered against former PWD Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju in connection with the cash deposit of ₹10 crore during the demonetisation period into the current account of Chandrika, a daily newspaper.

The Bench passed the order on an appeal filed by Mr. Kunju against a single judge’s verdict directing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in the case. He was the chairman of the governing body of the newspaper.

He said in his appeal that he had no nexus with the allegation of deposit of cash. The governing body was only an advisory committee constituted by the chairman and managing director to promote the circulation of the newspaper. There was such a governing body in other units.

He also pointed out that he was not granted an opportunity of being heard by the single judge and the directive was against the judgment of the Supreme Court in the State of Punjab vs Davinder Pal Sing Bhullar.

The apex court had held that no judicial order should be passed by any court without providing a reasonable opportunity of being heard to the person affected by such order and particularly when such order resulted in drastic consequences of affecting one’s own reputation. He sought to quash the single judge’s verdict.

