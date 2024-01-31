ED attaches property belonging to MLA K. Babu

January 31, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached one immovable property worth ₹25.82 lakh belonging to Congress legislator and former Minister K. Babu.

The property was attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on January 25 for amassing disproportionate assets in the period between July 1, 2007 and May 31, 2016, a statement issued by the agency said.

“I have received no communication in this regard and came to know about it only through media reports. ED had recorded my statement some three years back. A year ago, it issued a notice summoning me and I replied asking for a change of date citing the Assembly session. Thereafter, I received no communication from it,” said Mr. Babu, who had served as Minister for Excise, Fisheries, and Ports in the former United Democratic Front government.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of a first information report registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau special cell, Ernakulam, against Mr. Babu and others on August 31, 2016 and a final report dated March 23, 2018.

Its investigation revealed that Mr. Babu, being a public servant during the said period, acquired assets worth ₹25.82 lakh, which was disproportionate to his known sources of income and thereby committed the offence under Section 13(1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and punishable under Section 13(2) of the Act. Mr. Babu had derived/obtained the proceeds of crime in the form of movable & immovable properties, said the statement.