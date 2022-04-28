ED attaches properties of accused in wildlife crimes
Case for trespassing into reserve forest, hunting of wild elephants
KOCHI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹79.23 lakh, including movable and immovable properties of Umesh Aggarwal, D. Rajan, Aji Bright, Preeston Silva and others, who were accused in wildlife crimes, including elephant poaching and trade of ivory.
The agency had initiated a case for money laundering following the wildlife crime cases registered by the Edamalayar Forest Police Station and the Karimpani Forest Police Station under Thundathil Forest Range.
The accused were booked for their involvement in multiple wildlife crimes including trespassing into reserve forest, hunting of wild elephants and removing of tusk and illegal trading in ivory and ivory products in 2015, according to a communication from the agency.
Investigations revealed that the accused had generated ₹79.23 lakh from the crime. The accused had invested the money in movable and immovable properties, which were attached, the communication said.
