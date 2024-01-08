GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED attaches properties in nursing recruitment scam case

January 08, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹2.88 crore belonging to P. J. Mathew, Thomas Mathew, Celine Mathew, Joseph Mathew, Munavara Associates, Mahmood Naina Prabhu, Mathewsons Tours and Travels Pvt. Ltd, Hi-Tech Business Services, Black Panther Security Services, Zulaiha Ummal Mohamood Naina and L. Adolphus, in connection with the case of cheating nursing immigrants.

Nine residential and business premises, four fixed deposits and five term deposits were also attached by the agency. The case against the accused is that they collected huge amounts from nurses to recruit them for employment abroad. The accused collected a fee, which was 100 times higher than the prescribed fee from the nurses, according to a communication from the agency.

The investigation revealed that Mr. Mathew, Mr. Thomas Mathew, Ms. Celine Mathew, Mr. Joseph Mathew, Munavara Associates, Mathewsons Tours and Travels, Hi-Tech Business Services, Black Panther Security Services, Concord Transport Corporation, Carlton Builders and Engineers, On The Go Restaurant, Mr. Mahmood, Rajan Varghese, BINAC Joseph, Ms. Zulaiha and Mr. Adolphus had obtained the proceeds of crime in the form of movable and immovable properties, the communication said.

Earlier, a provisional attachment order was also issued for the attachment of several movable and immovable properties worth ₹7.52 crore in the case. A prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 was filed against Mr. Mathew and others in the court, the communication said.

