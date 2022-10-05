ED attaches assets worth ₹6.3 crore of businessman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets to the tune of ₹6.03 crore of K.N. Marzook, former chairman of the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency initiated a money-laundering investigation against Mr. Marzook and others on the basis of a first information report filed by the Central police station, Ernakulam. The investigation revealed that he misused his official position, made the KCCI enter into sale agreements with buyers of the Kerala Trade Centre (KTC) in Ernakulam and received money in cash from various buyers for selling the building space of the KTC, according to an official release.

The attached assets include movable and immovable properties in the form of bank accounts, land, and residential and commercial space in the KTC in his name and in the name of the KCCI and Cherupushpam Films Pvt. Ltd.

It was revealed that Mr. Marzook received huge sums from the prospective buyers. He diverted money received from the sale of the KTC building space to start a private television channel named India Middle East Broadcasting Network. The channel was banned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting due to his involvement. Further, it was revealed that crores were diverted from the KTC accounts to the KCCI and the television channel accounts by him, said the release.